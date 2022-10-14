DefExpo 2022: DRDO to display strategic & tactical weapon systems, defence equipment

New Delhi: Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO) will display around 430 products encompassing strategic and tactical weapon systems, defence equipment and technologies developed at DefExpo 2022, the Ministry of Defence said in a statement.
DefExpo 2022, the 12th edition of Asia’s largest defence event, will be held in Gujarat’s Gandhinagar from 18-22 October, it said.
The DRDO will also showcase advancements in technologies made by its laboratories as well as its partnerships with the industry in recent years while representing a high level of indigenousness in advanced and futuristic defence products and technologies that contribute towards Aatmanirbharta in Defence, the defence ministry said.
“The DefExpo 2022 will highlight the theme ‘Path to Pride’ aligned with ‘India at 75’ and ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’, encouraging the industry as well as the citizens to join in and contribute towards nation building," according to a ministry release.
At the event, DRDO will showcase several actual products including Border Surveillance System (BOSS), Laser Fence System (LFS), BrahMos Air Version Missile, Advanced Towed Artillery Gun System (ATAGS), Wheeled Armoured Platform (WhAP), Prahar Missile, Rudram III Missile, Quick reaction Surface to Air Missile (QRSAM) and Medium Range Surface to Air Missile (MRSAM) among others.
DRDO will present live demo as well as static display of equipment at the Sabarmati River Front.
