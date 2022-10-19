DefExpo: Defence secretary holds bilateral meetings with delegates from African nations

DefExpo: Defence secretary holds bilateral meetings with delegates from African nations1 min read . 02:25 PM IST
Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated DefExpo 2022 at Mahatma Mandir Convention and Exhibition Centre in Gandhinagar.
Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated DefExpo 2022 at Mahatma Mandir Convention and Exhibition Centre in Gandhinagar.
New Delhi: As a part of Defence Expo 2022, the second India-Africa Defence Dialogue was organised in Gandhinagar, Gujarat, on 18 October, India’s defence ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.
New Delhi: As a part of Defence Expo 2022, the second India-Africa Defence Dialogue was organised in Gandhinagar, Gujarat, on 18 October, India’s defence ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.
The defence secretary held a number of bilateral meetings with delegations from African nations.
The defence secretary held a number of bilateral meetings with delegations from African nations.
A bilateral meeting was conducted with Lt Gen Isman Mohamed Hassan Karar, Secretary General MoD, Sudan. Lt Gen Rashad Abdelhamid Ismail Abdalla, Sudan Army Chief was also present. The ongoing defence cooperation issues and potential areas for future cooperation were discussed.
A bilateral meeting was conducted with Lt Gen Isman Mohamed Hassan Karar, Secretary General MoD, Sudan. Lt Gen Rashad Abdelhamid Ismail Abdalla, Sudan Army Chief was also present. The ongoing defence cooperation issues and potential areas for future cooperation were discussed.
“A Zambia delegation led by Mr Norman Chipakupaku, Permanent Secretary, MoD Zambia met Defence Secretary Dr Ajay Kumar. Issues relating to training and capacity building were discussed, in addition to the review of ongoing bilateral defence cooperation," read a ministry release.
“A Zambia delegation led by Mr Norman Chipakupaku, Permanent Secretary, MoD Zambia met Defence Secretary Dr Ajay Kumar. Issues relating to training and capacity building were discussed, in addition to the review of ongoing bilateral defence cooperation," read a ministry release.
Defence secretary Ajay Kumar also met the Niger delegation led by Brigadier General Diddilli Amadou, Secretary General of the Defence Minister, Niger. Potential areas for defence cooperation between the two nations were deliberated.
Defence secretary Ajay Kumar also met the Niger delegation led by Brigadier General Diddilli Amadou, Secretary General of the Defence Minister, Niger. Potential areas for defence cooperation between the two nations were deliberated.
“A Mali delegation led by Maj Gen Sidiki Samake, Secretary General of the Department met the Defence Secretary. They discussed potential defence cooperation including defence industrial cooperation issues," the ministry said.
“A Mali delegation led by Maj Gen Sidiki Samake, Secretary General of the Department met the Defence Secretary. They discussed potential defence cooperation including defence industrial cooperation issues," the ministry said.
Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated DefExpo 2022 at Mahatma Mandir Convention and Exhibition Centre in Gandhinagar.
Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated DefExpo 2022 at Mahatma Mandir Convention and Exhibition Centre in Gandhinagar.
This is the 12th edition of the event that has been organised on the theme ‘Path to Pride’.
This is the 12th edition of the event that has been organised on the theme ‘Path to Pride’.
Addressing the gathering, the prime minister welcomed delegates to the event.
Addressing the gathering, the prime minister welcomed delegates to the event.
Remarking on the organisation of the DefExpo 2022, PM Modi said it paints a picture of ‘New India’ and its capabilities whose resolve is being forged at the time of Amrit Kaal. He added that it is an amalgamation of the country’s development as well as states’ cooperation.
Remarking on the organisation of the DefExpo 2022, PM Modi said it paints a picture of ‘New India’ and its capabilities whose resolve is being forged at the time of Amrit Kaal. He added that it is an amalgamation of the country’s development as well as states’ cooperation.
“It has the power and dreams of the youth, it has the resolve and capabilities of the youth. It has hopes for the world and opportunities for friendly nations," PM Modi said.
“It has the power and dreams of the youth, it has the resolve and capabilities of the youth. It has hopes for the world and opportunities for friendly nations," PM Modi said.