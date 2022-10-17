DefExpo to be held in Gujarat from 18-23 Oct

NEW DELHI :The 12th edition of biennial DefExpo will be held from 18 to 22 October in Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar, Gujarat during which live demonstrations showcasing the equipment and skill set of the Armed Forces, DPSUs and Industry will be held.
NEW DELHI :The 12th edition of biennial DefExpo will be held from 18 to 22 October in Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar, Gujarat during which live demonstrations showcasing the equipment and skill set of the Armed Forces, DPSUs and Industry will be held.
The theme of 12th DefExpo is ‘Path to Pride’ which is in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision to transform India into a strong and self-reliant nation by supporting, showcasing and forging partnerships for the Indian Aerospace and Defence manufacturing sectors with Indian as well as global customers, the defence ministry said.
The theme of 12th DefExpo is ‘Path to Pride’ which is in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision to transform India into a strong and self-reliant nation by supporting, showcasing and forging partnerships for the Indian Aerospace and Defence manufacturing sectors with Indian as well as global customers, the defence ministry said.
At DefExpo-2022, the participants will get an opportunity to showcase their equipment and platforms and be able to explore the strengths and capabilities of the expanse of Indian Defence industry for forging business partnerships.
At DefExpo-2022, the participants will get an opportunity to showcase their equipment and platforms and be able to explore the strengths and capabilities of the expanse of Indian Defence industry for forging business partnerships.
“As part of the DefExpo, live demonstration by the Army, Navy, Air Force, Coast Guard and DRDO, showcasing land, naval and air procedures, and systems in action will be held in the evening from 1645 h onwards from 18 to 22 Oct 22 at Sabarmati River Front. The joint live demonstration will include combat freefall, Sarang helo aerobatics, slithering from helo into a boat, high speed boat runs and neutralising enemy post," the defence ministry said in a statement.
“As part of the DefExpo, live demonstration by the Army, Navy, Air Force, Coast Guard and DRDO, showcasing land, naval and air procedures, and systems in action will be held in the evening from 1645 h onwards from 18 to 22 Oct 22 at Sabarmati River Front. The joint live demonstration will include combat freefall, Sarang helo aerobatics, slithering from helo into a boat, high speed boat runs and neutralising enemy post," the defence ministry said in a statement.
The DefExpo 2022 will also mark the celebration of one year of the formation of the seven new defence companies, carved out of the erstwhile Ordnance Factory Board. All these companies will be participating for the first time at DefExpo.
The DefExpo 2022 will also mark the celebration of one year of the formation of the seven new defence companies, carved out of the erstwhile Ordnance Factory Board. All these companies will be participating for the first time at DefExpo.
In addition, the exhibition will host the second edition of the India-Africa Defence Dialogue, in which several defence ministers from African countries are expected to participate. A separate Indian Ocean Region plus conclave has also been planned.
In addition, the exhibition will host the second edition of the India-Africa Defence Dialogue, in which several defence ministers from African countries are expected to participate. A separate Indian Ocean Region plus conclave has also been planned.
The India Pavilion - a marque pavilion of Department of Defence Production, Ministry of Defence - will showcase the maturity of indigenous defence products, start-ups, latest technology, including Artificial Intelligence in defence, and will present India’s vision for 2047. It has been named ‘Path to Pride’.
The India Pavilion - a marque pavilion of Department of Defence Production, Ministry of Defence - will showcase the maturity of indigenous defence products, start-ups, latest technology, including Artificial Intelligence in defence, and will present India’s vision for 2047. It has been named ‘Path to Pride’.
According to the ministry, over 50 startups will showcase their products at the pavilion. For the first time, states/union territories have been invited to set up pavilions at the event, with several confirming their participation.
According to the ministry, over 50 startups will showcase their products at the pavilion. For the first time, states/union territories have been invited to set up pavilions at the event, with several confirming their participation.
More than 300 partnerships in terms of MoUs, transfer of technology agreements and product launches are being finalised, it said.
More than 300 partnerships in terms of MoUs, transfer of technology agreements and product launches are being finalised, it said.
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.