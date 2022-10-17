DefExpo to be held in Gujarat from 18-23 October

“As part of the DefExpo, live demonstration by the Army, Navy, Air Force, Coast Guard and DRDO, showcasing land, naval and air procedures, and systems in action will be held in the evening from 1645 h onwards from 18 to 22 Oct 22 at Sabarmati River Front. The joint live demonstration will include combat freefall, Sarang helo aerobatics, slithering from helo into a boat, high speed boat runs and neutralising enemy post," the defence ministry said in a statement.