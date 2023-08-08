Faculty members of IIM Bangalore have penned an ‘open letter to corporate India’ calling for curbs on hate speech. The missive signed by more than a dozen present and retired members of the faculty sought to draw attention to the ‘fragile state of internal security’ and the ‘increasing risk of violent conflicts’ within the country.

“Over the past few years, an open and public exhibit of hatred towards minorities in public discourse has become common practice in India: in political discourse, television news, as well as on social media. The usage of othering, dehumanizing and demonizing language while referring to minorities has reached alarming levels, and acts of violent hate crimes, often by organized and radicalized groups, against minorities have seen a rise," the IIM officials wrote.

They contended that the "rapidly increasing levels of radicalisation" within the populace was in turn "fermenting an atmosphere conducive to large scale violence". The letter also said that a “glaring level of complacency" on the part of the government was exacerbating the issue.

“The inaction of police and security forces during recent communal riots, as well as the acquittal or pardoning of culprits involved in rape and mass murder during previous instances of riots…" they continued.

ALSO READ: Stop hate speech, violence at Nuh protests, says SC

The missive also stressed the substantial role played by ‘leaders of corporate India’ in curbing the spread of hate and misinformation. The IIM faculty members laid out a multi-part appeal, urging corporate India to “stop funding media content that targeted any particular community".