'Defund spread of hate speech...': IIM Bangalore faculty writes open letter to corporate India
IIM Bangalore faculty members call for ‘defunding of hate speech’ in an open letter to corporate India, cites increasing risk of violent conflicts.
Faculty members of IIM Bangalore have penned an ‘open letter to corporate India’ calling for curbs on hate speech. The missive signed by more than a dozen present and retired members of the faculty sought to draw attention to the ‘fragile state of internal security’ and the ‘increasing risk of violent conflicts’ within the country.
Earlier on Friday the Supreme Court had also stressed the need to find a solution when it came to the rise of hate speeches. The remark came in the wake of violent clashes in Haryana's Nuh region and subsequent protest rallies. The court urged the concerned parties to sit together and find a solution.
On Wednesday the apex court had directed the authorities concerned to ensure that there is no hate speech against any community and there is no violence or damage to any properties in any protest rallies being organised in the national capital.
(With inputs from agencies)