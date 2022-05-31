How these UPSC toppers defied disability and poverty to achieve their dreams

UPSC civil services 2021 toppers include visually impaired candidates who didn't let disability become a hurdle in their success to several others who didn't let one failed attempt defeat their ambitions
UPSC civil services 2021 rank holders are a mixed batch of bright minds from across the country. Among 685 candidates who passed India's most prestigious exam with flying colours are Delhi's Samyak Jain, (UPSC AIR 7) and Ayushi (UPSC AIR 48), both of them are visually impaired.
Samyak, whose prelim exam was written by his mother and the main exam by his friend is ecstatic after qualifying UPSC in the second attempt. In the first attempt, he could not make it to the main exam. He used to read books in digital format and studied seven hours a day. He believes that the key to clearing the exam is consistency.
30-year-old Ayushi, who is 100% blind, has been a topper all throughout school and college. Before qualifying for UPSC Ayushi also topped Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board and is currently working as a history teacher.
Nashik's Swapnil Pawar, son of an auto-rickshaw driver, secured an All India Rank of 418 in the second attempt. He had aimed to crack UPSC since his school days and become an officer. He feels it is a misconception amongst youngsters that preparing for competitive exams is like studying day and night. Swapnil says he studied for only four to five hours daily.
296th UPSC rank holder Rituraj Pratap Yadav from Mainpuri, Bihar, left his high paying job at Reliance Refinery to prepare for UPSC. He was working there as a Maintenance Engineer with a salary of ₹18 lakh per annum. Only to fulfil his father's dreams he left his job in a year and went to Delhi for IAS preparation.
Tanmayi Desai who secured an AIR 224 in her second attempt says she used to wake up at 3.30 am in the morning and study daily for seven to eight hours but along with that, also exercised and danced to stay fit.
