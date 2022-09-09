Degrees through online, distance learning to be on par with regular degree: UGC

University Grants Commission on Friday clarified that degrees through Open Distance Learning and online mode are equivalent to those obtained by conventional mode
In a bid to provide a level playing field to the people who have earned their degrees through different modes, University Grants Commission (UGC) on Friday announced that distance, online learning degrees from recognized institutions will be treated on par with degrees obtained through conventional mode.
"Degrees at undergraduate and postgraduate level in conformity with UGC notification on Specification of Degrees, 2014 and, post-graduate diplomas awarded through Open and Distance learning or Online mode by Higher Educational Institutions, shall be treated as equivalent to the corresponding degrees and post-graduate diploma offered through conventional mode," UGC Secretary Rajnish Jain said.
The decision has been taken as per Regulation 22 of the UGC (Open and Distance learning Programmes and Online Programmes) Regulations.
Notably, there has been a significant increase in online education and distance learning education after the Covid-19 pandemic. UGC's announcement will ensure that people continue to opt for degrees through online and distance learning modes in the future as well.
In its earlier notifications, UGC has stated that Open Distance Learning, should be treated as the corresponding degrees of regular institutions. However, certain degrees and courses require field experience and ground-level exposure.
Two weeks ago, UGC also released guidelines to draw a clear line between the course that can be done under ODL and online learning and that can't be done through these channels. These guidelines also stated important information for the students who are planning to take admissions in UG and PG courses.
A list of programmes was prohibited by the commission to be pursued under ODL and online mode. These programmes include Engineering, Medical, Physiotherapy, and various other programmes.
Many education institutes conduct Open Distance Learning(ODL) and online courses even without authorization. Hence, the students need to enroll in the right courses that are provided by recognised educational institutions.
