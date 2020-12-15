Dehli's temperature dips to 4.1 deg C, dense fog hovers over the city

The minimum temperature in the national capital dropped down to 4.1 degrees Celsius and cold wave grips the city as icy winds blow from the snow-covered western Himalayas, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

In a tweet, IMD pointed out, the minimum temperature in northwest India will range between 3 and 5 degrees celsius for the next 4 days.

Significant Weather Features are:

♦ Fall in minimum temperatures by 3-5°C over most parts of northwest India during next 4 days. No significant change in minimum temperatures over most parts of Central & East India during next 2-3 days and fall by 2-4°C thereafter. — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) December 14, 2020

For the plains, the IMD declares a cold wave when the minimum temperature is 10 degrees Celsius or below and is 4.5 notches less than the normal for two consecutive days.

"However, for small areas such as Delhi, a cold wave can be declared if the criteria are fulfilled even for a day," Kuldeep Srivastava, the head of the IMD's regional forecasting centre, said.

At 4.1 degrees Celsius, the minimum temperature at Safdarjung Observatory, which provides representative data for the city, was five notches below normal on Tuesday morning. At Jafarpur, the mercury dipped to 3.6 degrees Celsius. The Ayanagar and Lodhi Road weather stations recorded a minimum of 4 degrees Celsius and 4.2 degrees Celsius respectively, the IMD said.

Meanwhile, the IMD on Sunday had predicted that dense fog will hover over the city for the next few days.

Moderate to Dense fog in isolated pockets over Delhi in the morning hours of 14th & 15th December. Dense to very dense fog in isolated pockets very likely over north Uttar Pradesh during next 5 days. — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) December 13, 2020

On Monday, the maximum temperature in the national capital had dropped to 19.4 degrees Celsius, four notches below normal and the lowest so far this month, as cold winds swept the city.

The air quality has also improved to the "moderate" category due to the strong winds. The city's air quality index (AQI) was 190 at 10 am. The 24-hour average AQI was 160 on Monday, 305 on Sunday and 356 on Saturday.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".













