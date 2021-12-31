OPEN APP
Dehli: Virendra Sehwag's sister Anju Sehwag joins Aam Aadmi Party
Anju Sehwag, sister of former cricketer Virendra Sehwag, on Friday joined Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

Move comes ahead of crucial Assembly elections to be held next year. 

AAP recently won the Chandigarh civic polls.

The party has the highest stakes in Punjab where it is now the principal opposition and has increased chances of forming the next government.

The party has been looking to spread its wings in Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh.

Virendra Sehwag had earlier denied to contest elections for the a Lok Sabha seat. 

 

