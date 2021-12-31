Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  Dehli: Virendra Sehwag's sister Anju Sehwag joins Aam Aadmi Party

Dehli: Virendra Sehwag's sister Anju Sehwag joins Aam Aadmi Party

Virender Sehwag 
1 min read . 05:06 PM IST Livemint

  • Move comes ahead of crucial Assembly elections slated to beheld next year

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Anju Sehwag, sister of former cricketer Virendra Sehwag, on Friday joined Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

Anju Sehwag, sister of former cricketer Virendra Sehwag, on Friday joined Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

Move comes ahead of crucial Assembly elections to be held next year. 

Move comes ahead of crucial Assembly elections to be held next year. 

AAP recently won the Chandigarh civic polls.

AAP recently won the Chandigarh civic polls.

The party has the highest stakes in Punjab where it is now the principal opposition and has increased chances of forming the next government.

The party has the highest stakes in Punjab where it is now the principal opposition and has increased chances of forming the next government.

The party has been looking to spread its wings in Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh.

The party has been looking to spread its wings in Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh.

Virendra Sehwag had earlier denied to contest elections for the a Lok Sabha seat. 

Virendra Sehwag had earlier denied to contest elections for the a Lok Sabha seat. 

 

 

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!