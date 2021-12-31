Dehli: Virendra Sehwag's sister Anju Sehwag joins Aam Aadmi Party

Dehli: Virendra Sehwag's sister Anju Sehwag joins Aam Aadmi Party1 min read . 05:06 PM IST
- Move comes ahead of crucial Assembly elections slated to beheld next year
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Anju Sehwag, sister of former cricketer Virendra Sehwag, on Friday joined Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).
Anju Sehwag, sister of former cricketer Virendra Sehwag, on Friday joined Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).
Move comes ahead of crucial Assembly elections to be held next year.
Move comes ahead of crucial Assembly elections to be held next year.
AAP recently won the Chandigarh civic polls.
AAP recently won the Chandigarh civic polls.
The party has the highest stakes in Punjab where it is now the principal opposition and has increased chances of forming the next government.
The party has the highest stakes in Punjab where it is now the principal opposition and has increased chances of forming the next government.
The party has been looking to spread its wings in Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh.
The party has been looking to spread its wings in Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh.
Virendra Sehwag had earlier denied to contest elections for the a Lok Sabha seat.
Virendra Sehwag had earlier denied to contest elections for the a Lok Sabha seat.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!