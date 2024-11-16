Dehradun Accident: Graphic ‘gratuitous gore’ video of crash removed by X as police await sole survivor’s account

A car crash in Dehradun killed 6 students, leaving Siddhesh Agarwal critically injured. The vehicle collided with a truck while allegedly speeding. Authorities await Siddhesh's account to investigate the incident, while the Uttarakhand govt plans to draft a road safety manual.

Written By Sayantani
Updated16 Nov 2024, 06:39 AM IST
Dehradun: People gather around the car that got mangled after it got hit by a container, in Dehradun on Monday. At least six people were killed and one other was injured in the accident.
Dehradun: People gather around the car that got mangled after it got hit by a container, in Dehradun on Monday. At least six people were killed and one other was injured in the accident. (ANI)

Dehradun Accident: Dehradun authorities are closely monitoring the condition of Siddhesh Agarwal, the only survivor of a devastating car accident that claimed the lives of six young passengers. The crash, which occurred in the early hours of Tuesday, November12, at around 1:30 am, involved a high-speed collision between an Innova and a container truck near ONGC Chowk.

Siddhesh, 25, is currently in critical condition at Synergy Hospital. Police are hopeful that once he regains consciousness, his account will shed light on why the vehicle was speeding. “We need to understand the circumstances that led to this tragic incident,” an official stated.

Dehradun Accident: Victims Identified

The fatal accident took the lives of Guneet (19), Rishabh Jain (24), Navya Goyal (23), Atul Agarwal (24), Kamakshi (20), all residents of Dehradun, and Kunal Kukreja (23) from Himachal Pradesh. Their bodies were retrieved from the wreckage and transported to the mortuaries at Coronation, Doon, and Indresh Hospitals.

The condition of the victims was so severe that authorities reported instances of severed body parts scattered on the road. The impact left some with severed heads, and the body parts of some were scattered on the road. Videos on social media also suggested a part of the brain was found on the spot.

Dehradun Accident: Horrific Aftermath Shared Online

A disturbing video showing the accident’s aftermath circulated on social media but was quickly removed from X (formerly Twitter) for violating content policies.

The graphic footage showed body parts and other distressing visuals, deemed by the platform as “gratuitous gore."

A message sent to the original poster, user Chauhan, read: “Violating our rules against posting media depicting gratuitous gore. You may not share excessively graphic media (e.g., severe injuries, torture). Exposure to gratuitous gore can be harmful, especially if the content is posted with intent to delight in cruelty or for sadistic pleasure."

Dehradun Accident: Moments Before the Collision

A video believed to have been recorded shortly before the tragic incident surfaced online. The footage shows the group enjoying a night out, dancing and holding drinks, with a girl pouring a drink for another seated on a sofa. The carefree scene was just moments before they embarked on the ill-fated drive that ended in disaster.

Dehradun Accident: The Fatal Race

Reports have suggested that the group of seven were racing a BMW when Atul Agarwal, who was driving, attempted to overtake the rival vehicle. In a bid to pass at over 100 km per hour, the Innova collided with the container truck, resulting in catastrophic damage.

The car, a recent purchase by Sunil Agarwal, a prominent firecracker businessman from Saharanpur, had been driven to Dehradun by his son, Atul, just days after it was bought during the Dhanteras festival.

Dehradun Accident: Uttarakhand's Road Safety Under Scrutiny

The Uttarakhand government has responded swiftly to the incident by initiating steps to tackle the rise in road accidents across the state. A committee has been set up to draft a comprehensive road safety manual.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, who chaired a high-level meeting in Dehradun on Friday, directed officials to engage with road safety experts to formulate actionable measures. The goal, as stated by the CM, is to reduce the frequency and severity of such fatal incidents.

Dehradun Accident: Truck Driver Flees the Scene

Adding another layer to the tragedy, the truck driver involved in the collision fled immediately after the accident, abandoning the vehicle at the site. Authorities are conducting a search to locate the driver and piece together a clearer picture of the crash.

This accident has sparked a renewed focus on road safety in Uttarakhand, as both officials and the public grapple with the harrowing details of a night that claimed six young lives and left an entire community grieving.

Key Takeaways
  • High-speed racing can have devastating consequences, as illustrated by the tragic accident.
  • Immediate government response underscores the urgency of addressing road safety issues.
  • The role of social media in sharing graphic content poses ethical dilemmas and calls for stricter regulations.

First Published:16 Nov 2024, 06:39 AM IST
Dehradun Accident: Graphic 'gratuitous gore' video of crash removed by X as police await sole survivor's account

