Dehradun covid update: Administration declares 4 containment zones amid surge

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
According to the District Magistrate, a random investigation also is going on the district border. The arrangements are being made to increase the investigation of border areas.
Earlier on Tuesday, Uttarakhand Chief Secretary Dr SS Sandhu instructed all the District Magistrates (DMs) to create containment zones and impose various restrictions on basis of population density in view of an increase in COVID-19 cases and the danger of its Omicron variant.
Earlier on Tuesday, Uttarakhand Chief Secretary Dr SS Sandhu instructed all the District Magistrates (DMs) to create containment zones and impose various restrictions on basis of population density in view of an increase in COVID-19 cases and the danger of its Omicron variant.