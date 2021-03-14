As Covid-19 cases spike, the Dehradun District Magistrate (DM) has ordered a complete lockdown in Galway Cottage and St. George's School, Barlow Ganj areas of Mussoorie.

In an official notification published on Saturday, the DM states that all shops and offices will remain shut in the areas. The sale of essential items will be arranged by the district administration, the official said.

The order further said that people in these areas will need to stay indoors during the lockdown and that only one person from a family will be allowed to step out for purchasing essential items from government mobile shop in the locality.

This comes as according to the latest health bulletin, the Covid-19 tally in the state has gone up to 97,700 while the toll has reached 1,700.

Cases withdrawn

Meanwhile, the newly sworn-in Chief Minister of Uttarakhand Tirath Singh Rawat on Friday decided to withdraw all cases registered in connection with Covid-19 norms violations.

State Chief Secretary Omprakash said the state cabinet has decided to withdraw all cases filed for the violation of Covid-19 guidelines.

The chief secretary has issued orders to celebrate four years of the government in all assembly constituencies on 18 March.

Lockdown in other states

While Maharashtra has declared a complete lockdown in several districts, Punjab has imposed night curfew in Patiala, Ludhiana, Mohali and Fatehgarh Sahib.

To tackle the surge in the Covid-19 infections in the state, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray ordered hotels and restaurants to adhere to Covid-19 protocols and not force the state to enforce drastic measures like lockdown.

In addition to this, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that a night curfew might be imposed in Bhopal and Indore from Sunday or Monday due to a rise in cases.

"Look at the rise in infection cases. Tough measures will be taken to flatten the curve. Night curfew might be clamped in Bhopal and Indore from Sunday or Monday," Chouhan said during a meeting held on Friday evening to review the coronavirus situation in the state.

