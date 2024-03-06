Active Stocks
Wed Mar 06 2024 09:41:50
  1. Bharti Airtel share price
  2. 1,165.85 -0.24%
  1. HCL Technologies share price
  2. 1,618.85 -0.05%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 1,095.80 0.71%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 150.15 -1.12%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 1,022.50 0.05%
Business News/ News / India/  Dehradun flights to connect Ayodhya, Varanasi, Amritsar from March 6: All you need to know
BackBack

Dehradun flights to connect Ayodhya, Varanasi, Amritsar from March 6: All you need to know

Written By Fareha Naaz

Flight operations from Dehradun to three major cities of the country including Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya, Varanasi and Punjab's Amritsar is going to commence from March 6.

Flight operations from Dehradun to Ayodhya, Varanasi, Amritsar to begin on March 6. (HT_PRINT)Premium
Flight operations from Dehradun to Ayodhya, Varanasi, Amritsar to begin on March 6. (HT_PRINT)

Flights from Dehradun will connect three major cities of the country including Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya and Varanasi, and Punjab's Amritsar. The operations are going to commence on March 6. Dehradun's Jolly Grant Airport is a medium-sized airport that operates with domestic flights only.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami informed on March 4 that the Central government had approved the flight operations from Dehradun to the cities mentioned above. 

Also read: The foreign presence — and absence — of Indian airlines that every passenger must know

Chief Minister Dhami thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia for approving all three services. The CM had been trying for a long time to begin air services for all three places, as per the CM's office. 

The statement reads, "Before the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya, the CM had personally requested and written a letter to Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia." 

Also read: 2023 airline champs: Vistara grew 1.5 times pre-covid but IndiGo unbeatable

On the inauguration day, a plane will take off from Dehradun for Ayodhya at 9:40 am and reach Ayodhya at 11:30 am, the chief minister's office informed.

Also read: Aviation regulators slap 2.7 crore penalties on three airlines, Mumbai airport

The CMO further stated, "On the same day, a flight will take off from Ayodhya at 12:15 pm and reach Dehradun at 1:55 pm." At noon, another flight is set to take off from Amritsar and reach Dehradun at 01:10 pm. The CMO added, "Similarly, the flight from Dehradun will take off for Amritsar at 1:35 pm and will reach Amritsar at 2: 45 pm." 

Also read: Hub tailwind likely for Indian airlines

The flight schedule as per CMO further mentions that the passenger plane will take off from Dehradun for Pantnagar at 9:50 am and reach Pantnagar at 10:35 am. 

Subsequently, a flight will take off from Pantnagar to Varanasi at 11:15 am and land in Varanasi at 1 pm. Moreover, the flight from Varanasi will take off for Pantnagar at 1:40 pm and reach Pantnagar at 3:25 pm. Later, a flight will take off from Pantnagar at 3:50 pm and reach Dehradun at 4:35 pm. Meanwhile, the Dehradun-Varanasi flight will fly via Pantnagar.

Also read: Delhi airport is turning out to be a great investment for Groupe ADP

Ayodhya Airport

Ayodhya inaugurated its first airport a few months ago. It has been named Maharishi Valmiki International Airport. 

(With inputs from ANI)

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 06 Mar 2024, 09:39 AM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App