Dehradun flights to connect Ayodhya, Varanasi, Amritsar from March 6: All you need to know
Flight operations from Dehradun to three major cities of the country including Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya, Varanasi and Punjab's Amritsar is going to commence from March 6.
