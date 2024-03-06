Flights from Dehradun will connect three major cities of the country including Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya and Varanasi, and Punjab's Amritsar. The operations are going to commence on March 6. Dehradun's Jolly Grant Airport is a medium-sized airport that operates with domestic flights only.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami informed on March 4 that the Central government had approved the flight operations from Dehradun to the cities mentioned above.

Chief Minister Dhami thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia for approving all three services. The CM had been trying for a long time to begin air services for all three places, as per the CM's office.

The statement reads, "Before the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya, the CM had personally requested and written a letter to Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia."

On the inauguration day, a plane will take off from Dehradun for Ayodhya at 9:40 am and reach Ayodhya at 11:30 am, the chief minister's office informed.

The CMO further stated, "On the same day, a flight will take off from Ayodhya at 12:15 pm and reach Dehradun at 1:55 pm." At noon, another flight is set to take off from Amritsar and reach Dehradun at 01:10 pm. The CMO added, "Similarly, the flight from Dehradun will take off for Amritsar at 1:35 pm and will reach Amritsar at 2: 45 pm."

The flight schedule as per CMO further mentions that the passenger plane will take off from Dehradun for Pantnagar at 9:50 am and reach Pantnagar at 10:35 am.

Subsequently, a flight will take off from Pantnagar to Varanasi at 11:15 am and land in Varanasi at 1 pm. Moreover, the flight from Varanasi will take off for Pantnagar at 1:40 pm and reach Pantnagar at 3:25 pm. Later, a flight will take off from Pantnagar at 3:50 pm and reach Dehradun at 4:35 pm. Meanwhile, the Dehradun-Varanasi flight will fly via Pantnagar.

Ayodhya Airport

Ayodhya inaugurated its first airport a few months ago. It has been named Maharishi Valmiki International Airport.

(With inputs from ANI)

