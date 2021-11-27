OPEN APP
DEHRADUN : The Forest Research Institute in Dehradun On Saturday shut for visitors till 5 December. 

The authorities took the precautionary measure after the old hostel of the Indira Gandhi National Forest Academy was declared a micro containment zone of the ongoing Covid-19 outbreak.

The Indira Gandhi National Forest Academy old hostel has been changed into a micro containment zone, since Thursday, after 11 IFS officers from the Academy tested Covid positive. 

A total of 48 officers had gone to Lucknow for a mid-career training programme. After they returned eleven of them tested Covid positive. They have been kept under isolation in the hostel.

The hostel is located on Forest Research Institute (FRI) campus.

The FRI shall remain closed for tourists/visitors till December 5 as a precautionary measure, an FRI official said. 

