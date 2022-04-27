As Covid cases rebound in the hilly state of Uttarakhand, the Dehradun District Magistrate (DM) has revived the face mask mandate from Wednesday, April 27. The city has introduced ₹500 fines for those not wearing masks in public places.

"In view of the increasing rate of Covid-19 infection in the capital as well as the district, District Magistrate Dr R Rajesh Kumar has directed that a fine of ₹500 should be collected from those who come out without masks in the city," DM Dehradun said.

Several other states and cities have brought back mask mandates as Covid cases go up in the country. List of states/ Union Territories where masks have become mandatory again:

Delhi: The Department of Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) brought back the mask mandates daily cases started to rise again. Violaters will have to pay ₹500 as per the new guidelines.

Uttar Pradesh: The facemask is compulsory in Gautam Buddh Nagar, Ghaziabad, Hapur, Meerut, Bulandshahr, Baghpat as well as Lucknow.

Haryana: Wearing of facemask is compulsory in Gurugram, Faridabad, Sonipat, and Jhajjar.

Tamil Nadu: The southern state has also made face masks mandatory. A fine of ₹500 will be imposed otherwise.

Andhra Pradesh: In this state, a penalty of ₹100 will be imposed against those who do not wear a mask in public places.

Telangana: With the increase in Covid cases, the Telangana government has also made facemask compulsory. A ₹1,000 fine would be imposed on someone who is found without a mask.

Other states such as Maharashtra, West Bengal, Goa, Punjab, Kerala, and UT Chandigarh have also brought back the mask mandate.

India on Wednesday recorded 2,927 fresh infections in a day which pushed the case tally to 4,30,65,496 while the active caseload increased to 16,279. The death toll has climbed to 5,23,654 with 32 more fatalities. The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.58% and the weekly positivity rate was 0.59%.