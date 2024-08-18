Dehradun news: 5 gang-rape teen in Uttarakhand Roadways bus, arrested

Dehradun News: A teen girl was reportedly gang raped by a bus driver and his associates on the intervening nights of August 12 and 13 at the interstate bus terminus (ISBT) in Dehradun, PTI reported. The five accused have been arrested by the state police.

According to the PTI report, the girl is mentally unstable, and was found wandering at Kashmere Gate in Delhi by the bus driver. The latter then asked her to board the Uttarakhand Roadways bus.

PTI report quoted Dehradun SSP Ajay Singh saying that the girl was found by a guard at a shop on platform number 1 of the bus terminus in Dehradun.

"The guard called 1098, but the girl did not tell her name and was only saying that she was from Patiala. She also said that she did not have parents. We were told that she seemed mentally disturbed," SSP Singh told the media house.

"The information about the place of incident is not clear, but she revealed that 5 people had raped her one by one," police said.

Police said that during preliminary interrogation, the girl told them she is an orphan and that she is a resident of Punjab.

Later, she told them that she is a resident of Moradabad in Uttar Pradesh. She first went to Delhi from Moradabad and then took a bus from Kashmiri Gate in Delhi and to Dehradun, where she was allegedly raped.

Police contacted the family and found out that the victim's parents are alive. They were also told that the girl had fled her house in past also without informing anyone.

The accused have been identified as: Dharmendra Kumar (32) and Rajpal (57), both residents of Buggawala in Uttarakhand's Haridwar; Devendra (52), a resident of Bhagwanpur in Haridwar; Rajesh Kumar Sonkar (38), a resident of Patel Nagar here; and Ravi Kumar (34), a resident of Nawabganj in Farrukhabad district of Uttar Pradesh.

He said that Dhamendra Kumar is the driver of the bus used in the incident and Devendra is the conductor. Ravi Kumar and Rajpal are drivers of other buses while Sonkar is a cashier of the Uttarakhand Roadways posted at the bus stand.

According to the SSP, Devendra told the police during interrogation that he saw the girl at Kashmiri Gate ISBT in Delhi, seeking information about how to reach Punjab. The conductor suggested she board his bus to Dehradun and then take another to Punjab via Paonta Sahib, police said.