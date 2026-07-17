Dehradun news: Congress leader dies after iron cutter falls during Rahul Gandhi event preparations; here's what happened

A Congress leader, Amar Mehta, died in an accident on Thursday while preparations were underway for Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi's “Chhatron Ki Goonj” programme at Bannu School Ground in Dehradun.

According to the Uttarakhand Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC), Mehta suffered fatal head injuries after an iron cutter fell on him at the event venue. The incident occurred as arrangements were being made for the programme, which Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to address later in the day.

Uttarakhand Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) spokesperson Pratima Singh expressed sorrow over the incident. She stated the party did everything possible to save Amar Mehta, but he ultimately died from his injuries.

She mentioned the party was deeply saddened by the tragedy, while confirming that the “Chhatron Ki Goonj” programme would continue as scheduled.

“It is a very tragic incident. It was raining, and preparations for the programme were underway when an iron object fell on his body, leading to his death. The Congress party stands with his family and extends its deepest condolences,” she remarked, as per news agency ANI.

Singh added that lakhs of students had enrolled for the event, which aims to highlight student-related concerns, including alleged examination paper leaks and issues surrounding the education system.

“Amar Mehta was also deeply committed to the cause of students. Rahul Gandhi is coming to interact with the youth, and student enthusiasm is very high. The programme will be held with a heavy heart,” she asserted.

Arrangements for the event at Bannu School Ground were nearing completion on Thursday, with organisers installing a waterproof canopy at the venue in view of the ongoing monsoon season.

Ahead of his Dehradun visit, Rahul Gandhi targeted the Uttarakhand government over the alleged paper leaks in the 2025 Uttarakhand Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UKSSSC) recruitment examinations. He claimed that the state's anti-cheating law was ineffective, alleging that examination papers continued to be leaked despite its existence.

Gandhi is in Dehradun as part of the nationwide "Chhatron Ki Goonj" campaign, an initiative aimed at drawing attention to student-related issues, including alleged examination paper leaks, recruitment irregularities and broader concerns surrounding the country's education system.

Gandhi took to X and claimed that Uttarakhand, often referred to as 'Devbhoomi', had turned into the "epicentre of paper leaks", while questioning the state government's response to the issue.

'Chhatron Ki Goonj' to be held in Bengaluru as well, says Surjewala Meanwhile, Congress General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala on Thursday said the party intends to organise its 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' (Voice of Students) programme in Bengaluru, adding that the date for the event has not yet been finalised.

Addressing reporters in Delhi, Surjewala said the Congress is taking the 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' campaign to different parts of the country and that the Sangathan Srijan Abhiyan (SSA) will also be conducted in Karnataka.

He said the party has already appointed observers for the SSA, while the process of selecting observers for the Pradesh Congress Committee is currently underway.