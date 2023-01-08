Dehradun student recites poem on stress-free exams, gets praise from PM Modi

Kendriya Vidyalaya (KV) ONGC, Dehradun student KM Diya shared a video of reciting a poem she had written about stress-free exams. On January 7, the poem received acclaim from Prime Minister Narendra Modi. PM Modi, in response to a tweet from the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan, said, "Very creative! Stress free exams are the best exams. We shall discuss this and more during #ParikshaPeCharcha2023 on the 27th of this month."

