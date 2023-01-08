Dehradun student recites poem on stress-free exams, gets praise from PM Modi

Dehradun student recites poem on stress-free exams, gets praise from PM Modi1 min read . 06:44 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised KM Diya, a student of Kendriya Vidyalaya (KV) ONGC in Dehradun, who shared a poem she wrote on examinations.
Kendriya Vidyalaya (KV) ONGC, Dehradun student KM Diya shared a video of reciting a poem she had written about stress-free exams. On January 7, the poem received acclaim from Prime Minister Narendra Modi. PM Modi, in response to a tweet from the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan, said, "Very creative! Stress free exams are the best exams. We shall discuss this and more during #ParikshaPeCharcha2023 on the 27th of this month."
"Pariksha Pe Charcha is among the most exciting programmes, giving an opportunity to discuss ways to make exams stress-free and support our Exam Warriors. I look forward to the programme on the 27th of this month and urge you all to take part in this unique interaction," tweeted PM Modi.
On January 27, during the sixth interaction of "Pariksha Par Charcha", Modi will engage with students, teachers and parents. The Talkatora Indoor Stadium in New Delhi will host the event. The sixth iteration of the event had a registration period that ran from November 25 to December 30.
Parents and teachers from 50 countries, as well as students from more than 150, have enrolled for PPC-2023, a ministry of Human Resource official informed ANI. Officials added that a significant number of students, instructors, and parents from state boards, CBSE, KVS, NVS, and other boards had taken part.
The English and Hindi versions of Prime Minister Modi's book "Exam Warriors" will be included in the special "Pariksha Pe Charcha" package that will be given to about 2,050 contestants who were chosen through the creative writing competitions on MyGov. NCERT may choose to include some of the participant questions in PPC-2023.
Registrations for "Pariksha Pe Charcha" 2023 increased significantly in 2023 compared to the previous year, according to the Union Human Resource Ministry. In comparison to PPC-2022, which had approximately 15.7 lakh participants, PPC-2023 has roughly 38.80 lakh participants (31.24 lakh kids, 5.60 lakh teachers, and 1.95 lakh parents).
PM Modi created "Pariksha Pe Charcha," where kids, parents and teachers from all around the nation and abroad can connect with him about exam and post-school anxiety. The goal of the event is to reduce exam anxiety for students.
(With ANI inputs)
