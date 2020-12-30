Dehradun to follow Covid protocols strictly on New Year

Dehradun to follow Covid protocols strictly on New Year1 min read . Updated: 30 Dec 2020, 06:09 AM IST
All the restaurants, hotels and bars in the district are advised to follow COVID-19 standard operating procedures and are only allowed to have small gatherings for celebratory purposes
As New Year is around the corner amid the COVID-19 outbreak, Dehradun District Administration on Tuesday imposed restrictions on the New Year's celebration in the state capital.
District Magistrate of Dehradun Dr Ashish Srivastava said that all the restaurants, hotels and bars in the district are advised to follow COVID-19 standard operating procedures (SoPs) and are only allowed to have small gatherings for celebratory purposes. Use of loud speakers, DJs and large scale dancing activities will not be permitted.
India has capability to hit terror targets across LoC if need arises: Rajnath Singh1 min read . 07:56 AM IST
Hotels embrace contactless tech with DIY menus3 min read . 07:33 AM IST
IT firms to ride on digital transformation wave in a post-pandemic world3 min read . 07:26 AM IST
RBI's liquidity tightening will lead short-end rates to rise faster: Traders1 min read . 07:10 AM IST
Also Read | Ten books from 2020 you must not miss
These activities will be restricted on December 31 and January 1, 2021.
All the tourists, who had priorly booked the venue for large scale functions, are expected to have a small gathering instead.
If the mentioned rules are found to be violated in any sense, the owners of the venue will be held responsible, Srivastava said. (
Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.