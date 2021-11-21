In an attempt to improve air quality, the Dehradun administration has announced that a fine of ₹5,000 would be imposed on burning plastic or garbage in the open.

“Burning plastic and garbage in the open will attract a fine of ₹5000. During the review meeting regarding air quality improvement action plan under National Clean Air Program in Dehradun and Rishikesh city, I directed strict action against violators," Dehradun District Magistrate R Rajesh Kumar said.

The District Magistrate has directed the Municipal Corporation and the concerned departments to make challans against those who burn garbage in the open.

Meanwhile, earlier this week, Indore was adjudged India's cleanest city for the fifth time in a row in the Central government's annual cleanliness awards while Chhattisgarh retained the first position in the state category.

The second and third positions in the 'cleanest city' category of the 'Swachh Survekshan Awards, 2021' were secured by Surat and Vijayawada, respectively.

Varanasi, represented by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Lok Sabha, has been adjudged the "cleanest Ganga town" while Bihar's Munger and Patna have been ranked second and third in the category.

The ministry said in the latest nationwide cleanliness survey, 4,320 cities were covered in 28 days, adding that over 4.2 core people had given their feedback.

