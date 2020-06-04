Uttarakhand capital Dehradun will remain closed for two days in a week, i.e. Saturday and Sunday according to an order by Uttarakhand Chief Minister's Office.

Only the essential goods and services shops will be allowed to be traded on the two days on which the city will remain closed.

The state has seen number of coronavirus cases rising in the last few days and the decision comes to stop the spread of the virus.

As per 4 June, there have been 1,085 cases in the state with 8 deaths. The active cases in Uttarakhand are 795, while 282 people have recovered from the infection.

