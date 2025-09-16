Dehradun cloudburst LIVE Updates: 2 missing as Tamsa river overflows, historic Tapkeshwar Mahadev Temple submerged

Dehradun cloudburst LIVE Updates: Heavy rainfall on Tuesday triggered a massive cloudburst in the outskirts of Dehradun, causing the Tamsa River to overflow and submerge the historic Tapkeshwar Mahadev Temple. The downpour led to landslides and flash floods in the Sahastradhara area, washing away houses, roads, cars, and shops.

Authorities confirmed that two people are missing, with SDRF and NDRF teams deployed for rescue and relief operations.

Temple priest Acharya Bipin Joshi told ANI, “The river started flowing heavily since 5 AM, submerging the entire temple premises. Such a situation has not occurred in a very long time. People should avoid going near rivers at this time. The sanctum sanctorum is safe, and no human casualties have been reported so far.”

Officials have urged residents to remain indoors as heavy rainfall continues across the region.

Catch LIVE updates with Mint