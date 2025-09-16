Dehradun cloudburst LIVE Updates: 2 missing as Tamsa river overflows, historic Tapkeshwar Mahadev Temple submerged

Dehradun cloudburst LIVE Updates: Heavy rainfall on Tuesday triggered a massive cloudburst in the outskirts of Dehradun, causing the Tamsa River to overflow and submerge the historic Tapkeshwar Mahadev Temple. The downpour led to landslides and flash floods in the Sahastradhara area, washing away houses, roads, cars, and shops.
Authorities confirmed that two people are missing, with SDRF and NDRF teams deployed for rescue and relief operations.
Temple priest Acharya Bipin Joshi told ANI, “The river started flowing heavily since 5 AM, submerging the entire temple premises. Such a situation has not occurred in a very long time. People should avoid going near rivers at this time. The sanctum sanctorum is safe, and no human casualties have been reported so far.”
Officials have urged residents to remain indoors as heavy rainfall continues across the region.
Catch LIVE updates with Mint
Due to heavy rains in Dehradun since last night, the river Sahastradhara got flooded late at night, and debris came into the main market, causing damage to hotels and shops.
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami confirmed significant damage in the Sahastradhara area and stated that rescue and relief efforts are actively in progress.
“Some shops have been damaged due to heavy rains in Sahastradhara, Dehradun, late last night. District administration, SDRF, and police have reached the spot and are engaged in relief and rescue operations. I am personally monitoring the situation,” he posted on X.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of extremely heavy downpours in Dehradun and Tehri Garhwal till 9 am, along with thunderstorms and gusty winds of up to 87 km/h.
A cloudburst triggered flash floods in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district on Monday, causing fear and panic among mountain dwellers.
The incident took place in Maadi village in Poni tehsil of the district, with no loss of life or damage to any property, officials said.