Dehradun's Doon School declared restricted zone after 12 test positive for Covid-191 min read . 11:38 AM IST
On Wednesday, five students and seven teachers tested positive for Covid-19 at Doon school
The Uttarakhand government today declared Dehradun’s reputed Doon School a restricted zone after 12 Covid-19 positive cases were found here. The entry and exit to and from the school is restricted. 4 more areas have been declared restricted zones in Dehradun, news agency ANI reported.
"Entry&exit to& from the school restricted, essential goods will be supplied here. Testings will be done here. 4 more areas, besides Doon School, declared restricted zones," said Dehradun DM Ashish Srivastav.
District Magistrate, Dehradun Ashish Srivastav had informed that the administration is taking precautionary steps to tackle the situation in the school.
The district magistrate said that all staff members and students will undergo a mandatory RT-PCR test. "Those who tested positive have been quarantined and are adhering to the government guidelines. Contact tracing of those who came in contact with them has been initiated," he added.
Meanwhile, India registered a record single-day spike of 1,26,789 new COVID-19 cases, pushing its infection tally to 1,29,28,574, while the number of active cases too went upwards to breach the nine lakh-mark again, Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday showed.
The death toll due to the disease in the country increased to 1,66,862, with 685 new fatalities being reported in a day, according to the data updated at 8 am.
