Delay in justice is one of major challenges before the country: PM Modi

The legal system should adopt a humanitarian approach and think about the undertrial prisoners sympathetically, PM Modi said, urging the conference to brainstorm on speedy trials.
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that delay in justice is a subject that is one of the biggest challenges faced by the citizens of India.
The prime minister was addressing the gathering after virtually inaugurating the All India Conference of Law Ministers and Law Secretaries being held at Ekta Nagar in Kevadiya, Gujarat.
The prime minister said that among many efforts to ensure speedy justice for citizens, an alternate dispute resolution is also an option which can be promoted at the level of the state governments. He also lauded the role of Lok Adalats in the speedy disposal of cases.
The prime minister referred to evening courts in Gujarat and how they took the load off the judiciary.
PM Modi also said it is high time for the states to review their existing laws as per the current need and repeal the old and irrelevant colonial laws.
The prime minister mentioned that the central government has repealed more than one and a half thousand archaic laws and reduced more than 32,000 compliances in the last 8 years to put an end to the legal hurdles that obstruct the path of innovation and ease of living.
Recalling the joint meeting of chief justices of High Courts where the prime minister had raised the issue of undertrial prisoners, he urged the participants to work towards speedy trials for the disposal of such cases.
While making laws, the focus should be on simple language so that people understand the laws, PM Modi said adding the importance of local language. “Some countries also have this provision that when a law is being made, it is also determined how long the law will be in force. We should also work towards that," PM Modi said.
The legal system should adopt a humanitarian approach and think about the undertrial prisoners sympathetically, PM Modi said, urging the conference to brainstorm on speedy trials.
The conference has been organized by the Ministry of Law and Justice which aims to provide a platform for policymakers to discuss issues related to the Indian legal and judicial system. Law ministers and secretaries of the law department of states and union territories participated in this conference.
Through this conference, states and union territories will share their best practices as well as exchange new ideas.
In order to expedite the justice process, alternative dispute resolution mechanisms such as arbitration will also be discussed in the conference.
In order to expedite the justice process, alternative dispute resolution mechanisms such as arbitration will also be discussed in the conference.