NEW DELHI: The union health ministry has delayed the mandatory display of new pictorial health warnings on tobacco products to December from September even as it has been issuing advisories to states, prohibiting sale and use of tobacco products in public places to curb the spread of the pandemic.

Smoking cigarettes, smokeless tobacco, pan masala can increase risk and severity of pulmonary infections because of damage to upper airways and a decrease in pulmonary immune function due to covid-19.

Public health experts say that the delay will hit the prevention of covid-19 and other diseases associated with tobacco consumption.

"By delaying the next round of pictorial warnings on tobacco products, the health ministry is not only contradicting its own advisory to hold back tobacco use during the covid-19 pandemic, it is adversely impacting the motivation of tobacco users to quit while being in conducive environment socially," said Dr Rakesh Gupta, a consultant working for Tobacco Cessation.

"As quitting in higher numbers definitely reduces the demand of tobacco products, is this repeat deferment under pressure of tobacco industry or its front groups."

In India, 27 crore adults use tobacco, which kills more than 13 lakhs users every year, with several studies having established connection between tobacco use and spread of covid-19.

The Global Adult Tobacco Survey (GATS) 2016-17 by union health ministry had put to rest all apprehensions about the effectiveness of the warnings, since 62% of cigarette smokers and 54% of bidi smokers shared that they had thought of quitting because of the 85% pictorial warnings on the packets. And 46% of smokeless tobacco users had thought of quitting because of the warnings on such products.

Pictorial health warnings on tobacco products are the most cost-effective tool for educating on the health risks. In a country like India, where people use several languages and dialects, pictorial warnings transcend the language barrier and in many cases the illiteracy challenge. The 85% pictorial warnings on all cigarettes, bidis and chewing tobacco packages manufactured and sold in India have resulted in 92% of adults (surveyed under GATS 2016-2017) believing that smoking caused serious illness, and 96% saying that use of smokeless tobacco causes serious illness.

In the 2020 iteration, the warnings also include the wordings: "Tobacco causes painful death" with a more graphic picture than before.

“The sooner, it's implemented on all tobacco products - including bidis, the better. Quitting tobacco will not only prevent premature, possibly painful deaths but leaving the smokeless variant will avoid the spread of the deadly Coronavirus via spitting," said Ravi Mehrotra, chief executive officer, Indian Cancer Research Consortium (ICMR).

"In addition, cigarettes and bidis are quite often shared, thus increasing the possibility of spreading the coronavirus infection," he said adding that pictorial warnings along with the printing of the National Quitline number, will have higher impact on the number of users who quit.

