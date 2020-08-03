Delay in pictorial warning display on tobacco products to hit disease prevention

Pictorial health warnings on tobacco products are the most cost-effective tool for educating on the health risks. In a country like India, where people use several languages and dialects, pictorial warnings transcend the language barrier and in many cases the illiteracy challenge. The 85% pictorial warnings on all cigarettes, bidis and chewing tobacco packages manufactured and sold in India have resulted in 92% of adults (surveyed under GATS 2016-2017) believing that smoking caused serious illness, and 96% saying that use of smokeless tobacco causes serious illness.