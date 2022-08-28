Home / News / India / Delayed due to COVID, pollution and traffic, Asharam flyover extension to be ready by November
Delayed due to COVID, pollution and traffic, Asharam flyover extension to be ready by November
3 min read.07:03 AM ISTLivemint( with inputs from Livemint )
Delhi Government on Saturday said that the Ashram flyover extension will be completed by November. Deputy CM Manish Sisodia ordered the installation of machines to expedite the work that was impeded during COVID and rising pollution in the city.
Daily commuters between Noida and Delhi will have to wait for two more months to travel through the Ashram flyover extension, the work will be completed by September.
Earlier the flyover was scheduled to be built by September this year, PWD officials told PTI. But heavy traffic throughout the day has limited the construction time from midnight to 5 am. Earlier the work was stopped due to COVID lockdown and increase in pollution level in the city.
During his review visit to the site, Deputy CM Manish Sisodia checked progress of the construction work and instructed the installation of additional machinery to expedite the work.
"It was a herculean task to build a flyover in the middle of such a busy Ring Road but the PWD engineers undertook this daunting challenge and delivered. Ashram flyover extension work in full swing, to be completed for citizens use by November," Sisodia said in the statement.
The six-lane flyover, whose construction began in June 2020, will help significantly reduce the traffic by ending traffic bottlenecks at Ashram Chowk. If completed by November, the flyover extension will help lakhs of daily commuters to travel in a shorter time without experiencing any traffic, an official statement said.
The flyover will create a direct route that will help the passengers to bypass three traffic signals between Ashram Chowk and DND Flyway, making vehicular movement smoother.
The three-lane ramp will be for the travellers plying between Delhi and Sarai Kale Khan, while the remaining three will be for vehicles going from ITO and Sarai Kale Khan to south Delhi. The total length of the flyover, including the ramp, is 1,425 metres.
Till now, all the pillars of the flyover have been erected, and, the work is going on to put girders on them using large cranes. Daily travellers will face a lot of problems during the process, because these cranes require a lot of space to function and this is possible only when the road is closed.
Therefore, due to heavy traffic throughout the day, the traffic police have permitted construction work only from midnight to 5 AM. If there is an increase in the traffic during this time, the construction work is put to a halt by the traffic police, the statement said.
PWD officials have informed that a total of 146 girders are planned to be installed on the existing pillars. But the limitation of working time has affected the speed of construction work. Due to the existing challenges, hardly 2-3 girders are installed in a day. Till now, a total of 56 girders have been placed, with 90 girders pending installation, the statement said.
"Deputy CM instructed the PWD officials that additional cranes must be installed to expedite the construction work and the work of laying the girders should be done at double speed. The flyover extension should be completed at the earliest to relieve citizens from traffic jams," according to the statement.
Delay in getting approval from the traffic police for the construction work was another hurdle that reduced the pace of construction work.
At present, vehicles coming and going from Noida and Ghaziabad to south Delhi have to grapple with jams while travelling from the DND loop to the Ashram intersection.
At present, the vehicles have to take a long route to cross the road from Kilokari, but the flyover will solve their problem as drivers will be able to cross the road only after travelling 150 meters away from Kilokari to Ring Road, to reach Maharani Bagh or south Delhi.
Similarly, the other routes would also be reduced significantly after the construction of the flyover. A subway for pedestrians is also being constructed here, the statement said.
The PWD statement also informed about other arrangements that will be made on the flyover. It will be installed with LED lights and will be beautified with exquisite artwork, that will be done on the pillars.
