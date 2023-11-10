Delays likely in SAT cases as key post falls vacant in December
The rules do not permit the tribunal to pass orders without the presence of a judicial member
Cases pending with the Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) may face delays as the presiding officer of the tribunal leaves office early next month, said two lawyers privy to the development. Justice Tarun Agarwala, the presiding officer and judicial member of the tribunal, is expected to retire in December due to which the tribunal may not have a judicial member on the bench. Rules do not permit SAT to pass orders without the presence of a judicial member. The vacancy could impact many cases that are pending before the tribunal right now including appeals filed by Reliance Industries, Bombay Dyeing and Kotak AMC.