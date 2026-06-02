Delcy Rodriguez’s India visit from 3-7 June to focus on energy, trade and investment; meeting with PM Modi on schedule

Delcy Rodriguez, the interim president of Venezuela who came to power after former president Nicolás Maduro was taken captive by the USA, is set to visit India from 3 June to 7 June, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Tuesday.

Rodriguez will be coming to India at a time when New Delhi is increasing its crude imports from Caracas.

As per a report by Reuters, India was the second-largest importer of Venezuelan oil in May ​with purchases of 427,000 barrels per day, second only to the ⁠US. India's Reliance Industries has emerged as one of the three largest buyers of Venezuelan ​crude in recent months.

Rodriguez, during her visit, will hold talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as per Randhir Jaiswal, the MEA's spokesperson.

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"The discussions will involve the full spectrum of India-Venezuela relations and involve and explore avenues for further cooperation in the areas of ​energy, trade, investment, pharmaceuticals, healthcare, transportation, and renewable energy," Reuters quoted Jaiswal as saying.

"First, this is the announcement about the visit of the Acting President of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela. Her Excellency Ms. Delcy Rodriguez, Acting President of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, who was earlier scheduled to visit India to participate in the International Big Cats Alliance summit on June 1st, which has been deferred as you know, will pay a working visit to India from June 3rd to June 7th. She will be accompanied by several ministers, including the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Economy and Finance, Science and Technology, Communication and Information, and Transportation," he said, as per ANI.

She will also likely meet top industry leaders of India from the energy industry in Mumbai, as per the report.

Rodriguez was last in India back in February 2025, when she was Venezuela's minister of oil. She had then led a delegation that was participating in the India Energy Week Conference.

As part of the programme, the Venezuelan delegation will visit several sites connected with energy, pharmaceuticals and auto sectors to gain insights into India's technological and industrial capabilities and to explore opportunities for collaboration, ANI has reported.

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India affected by West Asia war Rodriguez's visit to India, which is the world's third-largest oil importer as well as consumer, comes at a time when the country is grappling with supply-related disruptions caused by the US blockade of the Strait of Hormuz amid the US-Israeli war with Iran. Around 40 per cent of all of India's crude imports passed through the Strait of Hormuz.

Last year, after US President Donald Trump threatened countries with a 25 per cent tariff if they bought crude from Venezuela, India stopped doing so. It resumed purchases once sanctions were eased in February after a flagship oil supply pact was signed between Caracas and Washington DC.

As per the agreement, which was signed after Maduro's capture, Washington now controls proceeds from Venezuela's oil sales through bank accounts that are administered by the US' Treasury Department.