Delcy Rodriguez’s India visit from 3-7 June to focus on energy, trade and investment; meeting with PM Modi on schedule

Delcy Rodriguez, the interim president of Venezuela who came to power after former president Nicolás Maduro was taken captive by the USA, is set to visit India from 3 June to 7 June, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Tuesday.

Advertisement

Rodriguez will be coming to India at a time when New Delhi is increasing its crude imports from Caracas.

As per a report by Reuters, India was the second-largest importer of Venezuelan oil in May ​with purchases of 427,000 barrels per day, second only to the ⁠US. India's Reliance Industries has emerged as one of the three largest buyers of Venezuelan ​crude in recent months.

Rodriguez, during her visit, will hold talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as per Randhir Jaiswal, the MEA's spokesperson.

Also Read | Who is Alex Saab? Venezuela deports Nicolas Maduro ally to US for second time

"The discussions will involve the full spectrum of India-Venezuela relations and involve and explore avenues for further cooperation in the areas of ​energy, trade, investment, pharmaceuticals, healthcare, transportation, and renewable energy," Reuters quoted Jaiswal as saying.

Advertisement

"First, this is the announcement about the visit of the Acting President of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela. Her Excellency Ms. Delcy Rodriguez, Acting President of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, who was earlier scheduled to visit India to participate in the International Big Cats Alliance summit on June 1st, which has been deferred as you know, will pay a working visit to India from June 3rd to June 7th. She will be accompanied by several ministers, including the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Economy and Finance, Science and Technology, Communication and Information, and Transportation," he said, as per ANI.

She will also likely meet top industry leaders of India from the energy industry in Mumbai, as per the report.

Rodriguez was last in India back in February 2025, when she was Venezuela's minister of oil. She had then led a delegation that was participating in the India Energy Week Conference.

Advertisement

As part of the programme, the Venezuelan delegation will visit several sites connected with energy, pharmaceuticals and auto sectors to gain insights into India's technological and industrial capabilities and to explore opportunities for collaboration, ANI has reported.

Also Read | Venezuela dismisses Trump’s reported plan to turn country into 51st US state

India affected by West Asia war Rodriguez's visit to India, which is the world's third-largest oil importer as well as consumer, comes at a time when the country is grappling with supply-related disruptions caused by the US blockade of the Strait of Hormuz amid the US-Israeli war with Iran. Around 40 per cent of all of India's crude imports passed through the Strait of Hormuz.

Last year, after US President Donald Trump threatened countries with a 25 per cent tariff if they bought crude from Venezuela, India stopped doing so. It resumed purchases once sanctions were eased in February after a flagship oil supply pact was signed between Caracas and Washington DC.

Advertisement

As per the agreement, which was signed after Maduro's capture, Washington now controls proceeds from Venezuela's oil sales through bank accounts that are administered by the US' Treasury Department.

With agency inputs

About the Author Livemint For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, busine...Read More ✕ Livemint For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, business, personal finance, corporates, politics and geopolitics. We bring the latest updates on all the listed companies on BSE and NSE, startups, mutual funds, Union ministries, geopolitics, and untapped human interest stories from around the world, helping our readers to stay informed on the latest developments around the globe. Our Coverage Areas 1. Companies: Comprehensive news and analysis on listed and unlisted companies, corporate announcements, corporate chatter, C-suite, business trends, hiring alerts, layoffs, work-life balance, world's top billionaires and richest and more. 2. Personal finance: Insights into mutual funds, small savings schemes like - PPF, SSY, post office savings scheme, stock to watch, personal loans, credit cards, top bank FDs, real estate, income tax and more. 3. Politics: Comprehensive coverage of general elections, state elections and bypolls, Lok Sabha, Vidhan Sabha, Parliament, PMO, PIB, finance ministry, home ministry, among other union ministries and government departments. 4. National News: From metro cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and e to untapped stories from rural India, we cover human interest, health, education, crime and courts, and law and order, among other areas of public interest. 5. Economy: In-depth analysis of India's macro and micro-economic indicators like- GDP, inflation, forex, fiscal deficit, current account deficit, interest rate cycle, economic recovery, RBI circulars, indirect taxes, GST, Insolvency and Bankruptcy imports, exports and everything that impacts Indian economy. 6. Geopolitics: Well-rounded and deeply researched coverage on US News, Oval Office European Union, Ukraine Russia War, middle-east crisis, royal families and global leaders like - Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin, Kim Jong Un, Xi Jinping and premiers of other leading economies in the world. Meet the Team 1. Gulam Jeelani, Political Affairs Editor 2. Sugam Singhal, Senior Assistant Editor 3. Chanchal, Assistant Editor 4. Sanchari Ghosh, Chief Content Producer 5. Pratik Prashant Mukane, Chief Content Producer 6. Sayantani Biswas, Chief Content Producer 7. Ravi Hari, Deputy Chief Content Producer 8. Garvit Bhirani, Deputy Chief Content Producer 9. Akriti Anand, Senior Content Producer 10. Jocelyn Felix Fernandes, Senior Content Producer 11. Swastika Das Sharma, Content Producer 12. Mausam Jha, Content Producer 13. Riya R Alex, Trainee Content Producer

India , Stay updated with the latest Trending World and US news. More India News Home Delcy Rodriguez’s India visit from 3-7 June to focus on energy, trade and investment; meeting with PM Modi on schedule