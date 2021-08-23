A delegation of leaders from 10 political parties including Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Leader of Opposition in Bihar Legislative Assembly, Tejashwi Yadav is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi to demand a caste-based census at 11:00 am on Monday.

"Caste-based Census would be not just for Bihar, people in the whole country will benefit from this," Janata Dal (United) supremo said, who arrived in the national capital on Sunday.

"We (a delegation comprising representatives of 10 different parties) will meet PM Narendra Modi at 11 am tomorrow with our demand for a caste-based census," Nitish Kumar said.

Kumar's JD-U, an ally of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Bihar, is in favour of a caste-based census. He has been advocating for a caste-based census in the country and had thus sought an appointment with the Prime Minister.

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav also wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding the demand for a caste-based census.

"The demand of the caste census is not just the demand from Bihar but other states also. The opposition parties in Bihar also wanted to meet the Prime Minister with us. We had written a letter to the Prime Minister regarding this,"Bihar chief minister had earlier said.

Kumar, meanwhile, has stated that if Centre does not agree then "Bihar will proceed to conduct a caste-based census."

The demand for the caste-based census was also made by the Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav and several other opposition members. Some BJP allies have also made a similar demand.

The VP Singh government at the Centre implemented the Mandal Commission recommendation of providing reservation for the OBCs in 1990.

On July 20, in a written reply to a question in Lok Sabha, Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai had said: "The Government of India has decided as a matter of policy not to enumerate caste-wise populations other than SCs and STs in the census."

On March 10, 2021, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs had clarified on caste-related details received from the Socio-Economic Caste Census (SECC) 2011 to the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment. In a reply, the Union Home Ministry said that raw caste data has been provided to the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment (MoSJE) for the classification and categorization of the data.

"The Office of the Registrar General, India had provided logistics and technical support in conducting the SECC-2011. The raw caste data has been provided to the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment (MoSJE) for the classification and categorization of the data. As informed by MoSJE, there is no proposal to release the caste data at this stage," the Home Ministry had said.

