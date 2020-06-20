Delhi on Friday recorded more than 3,000 fresh coronavirus cases in 24 hours for the first time since the outbreak, pushing the tally beyond 53,000-mark.

With 3,137 more patients testing positive for Covid-19 in the national capital on Friday – highest single-day spike – the total number of coronavirus cases in Delhi has surged to 53,116, according to health officials.

Along with that, the death toll from Covid-19 increased to 2,035 after 66 more fatalities were reported on Friday, the officials said.

The previous highest spike in fresh cases -- 2,877-- was recorded on 18 June.

As many as 23,569 patients have recovered, been discharged or migrated so far, while the number of active cases stood at 27,512, the government's bulletin said, adding that 3,34,376 tests have been conducted till date.

The number of containment zones in the city on Wednesday stood at 243.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia tweeted that on Friday, rapid antigen tests were conducted on 12,680 people of which 951 were found positive for the contagious viral infection.

Meanwhile, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain who is battling Covid-19 was on Friday shifted to the ICU at Max hospital in Saket from a city government facility after his condition deteriorated, according to PTI reports.

Moreover, the Delhi government today said the new guidelines on home isolation of COVID-19 patients issued by the Lt Governor was an "arbitrary decision" and will "seriously harm" the national capital.

On Friday, the total number of novel coronavirus cases in India surpassed 3.8 lakh-mark after witnessing a new high of over 13,000 fresh cases since Thursday, according to the health ministry data.

The death toll in the country increased by 336 in the 24-hour period. The highly contagious virus has claimed 12,573 lives in India so far, it said.

With inputs from agencies

