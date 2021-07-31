Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said that one crore Covid-19 vaccine doses have been administered in the national capital so far.

"A little over 1 cr doses of COVID vaccine have been administered to people in Delhi so far. The milestone was reached today. These have been administered to around 74 lakh people - 26 lakh received both doses while the remaining received single dose," Kejriwal said in a press conference today.

Moreover, the chief minister added that of 1.5 crore Delhiites eligible for vaccination, 50% have got at least one dose. "So, out of 1.5 crore people around 74 lakh people have received at least one dose. This is 50% of the population," he said.

Meanwhile, the national capital recorded 63 fresh COVID-19 cases and three deaths due to the disease on Friday, while the positivity rate stood at 0.09 per cent, according to data shared by the health department here.

The three new fatalities has pushed the death toll to 25,052, according to the latest bulletin.

No death due to COVID-19 was recorded in Delhi on Thursday, while 51 fresh cases were reported with a positivity rate of 0.08 per cent, according to official data.

This was the third time, since the starting of the second wave of the pandemic in the national capital that zero fatality had been logged in a day.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.