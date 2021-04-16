Owing to the massive rise in the number of COVID cases in the national capital, the Delhi government on Friday appointed as many as 10 IAS officers as nodal officers for government-run COVID-19 hospitals, a PTI report said.

An order issued by the health department said, "The officers will be overall in-charge of the COVID-19 hospital assigned to them and will exercise general superintendence, directions and control over the functioning of the hospital."

The order also said, "The name and phone number of the nodal officer will be displayed at prominent places in the hospital. These Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers can also take the assistance of staff from their original office, according to the order."

"The nodal officer will be responsible for efficient and effective handling of telephone lines, call centre and complaint centre pertaining to their hospital," it said.

The city on Thursday recorded as many as 16,699 new coronavirus cases, the state health bulletin stated. With that, the total tally reached 7,84,137, while the active cases rose to 54,309. Also, the national capital witnessed 112 deaths taking the toll to 11,652. The cumulative positivity rate in the city rose to 22.22% from 15.92% on Wednesday.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who has been appointed as the nodal minister for COVID-19 management in Delhi, said the step will ensure better patient management and quick decision making.

Earlier in the day, the minister took to Twitter to say, "Each officer shall be stationed at their respective hospital and ensure a robust and effective public grievances system also."

To ensure better patient management and quick decision making, 10 IAS officers have been appointed as nodal officers for Delhi govt Covid Hospitals. Each officer shall be stationed at their respective hospital and ensure robust and effective public grievances system also. — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) April 16, 2021

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is scheduled to hold a meeting later on Friday over the COVID-19 situation. Health Minister Satyendar Jain and other senior officials are also expected to be present at the meet.

The AAP-led government on Thursday announced weekend curfew till April 30. The CM said, "I had a meeting with L-G. We have decided to impose weekend curfew in Delhi. This is because people generally go out for work on weekdays and entertainment on weekends. So to break the chain we are imposing a weekend curfew, exempting essential services."

As per the orders, all spas, auditoriums, malls have been asked to stay shut from Friday evening till further orders. No dine-in options will be allowed in restaurants and eateries. only home deliveries will be permitted. Cinemas halls can operate with only 30% occupancy.

The Delhi government will also monitor crowds at weekly markets, and the markets and public places will see stricter implementation of covid norms.

(With inputs from agencies)





Share Via

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.