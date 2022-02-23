NEW DELHI : Delhi is on the way to achieve complete digital delivery of Delhi Government's services by August, officials informed Lieutenant Governor of Delhi Anil Baijal on Wednesday.

Baijal had held a review meeting on Wednesday where the announcement of 100% digital delivery of Delhi government's services by August was made. Delhi Chief Secretary Vijay Dev, the secretary of the IT department and other heads of departments were present at the review meeting.

During the review meeting, the need to integrate all services being provided digitally on a single platform to ensure easy access by the citizens was emphasised, the official informed.

Digital Services refers to the electronic delivery of information including data and content across multiple platforms and devices like web or mobile. Information is presented in a way that is easy to use and understand and typically involves transactional services such as submitting forms for processing and receiving benefits.

The Delhi government had launched the scheme for home delivery of essential public services like caste and marriage certificates, driving license and new water connections. The government has claimed that no citizen of Delhi would have to stand in queues for the services listed under the scheme.

If all services all made digital completely, this means, what CM Kejriwal had said, “Nobody in Delhi will have to stand in queue to avail government services".

Some key departments for which most requests are received include revenue, transport, social welfare with service requests for caste, income, domicile certificates, driving licence, transfer of vehicle ownership etc. to name a few.

Currently, 425 services of departments and autonomous bodies of the Delhi government are available digitally. In May last year, there were only 122 such services, said an official present at the meeting.

"In the last review meeting held on 14 January, the LG had directed officials that the entire exercise of digital delivery of services be completed within August 15, marking 75 years of Independence," the official said.

The LG had started regular monitoring of digital delivery of services from April 2017. The exercise gained momentum during the pandemic when delivery of services, without physical contact and movement became a necessity, he added.

