Delhi: 128 fresh COVID-19 cases reported in last 24 hours
COVID-19 in Delhi (PTI)
COVID-19 in Delhi (PTI)

Delhi: 128 fresh COVID-19 cases reported in last 24 hours

1 min read . Updated: 22 Feb 2021, 05:11 PM IST Staff Writer

  • At least 128 people tested positive for the novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours in Delhi, according to the official data

At least 128 people tested positive for the novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours in Delhi, according to the official data. With this the active cases in the national capital rose to 10,901. The positivity rate stood at 0.30%, according to the official statement.

At least 42,242 tests — 31,234 RT-PCR tests and 11,008 rapid antigen tests — conducted the previous day, the Delhi government said.

The number of people under home isolation as on Monday was 471, it said.

