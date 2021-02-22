Delhi: 128 fresh COVID-19 cases reported in last 24 hours

Delhi: 128 fresh COVID-19 cases reported in last 24 hours1 min read . 05:11 PM IST
- At least 128 people tested positive for the novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours in Delhi, according to the official data
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
At least 128 people tested positive for the novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours in Delhi, according to the official data. With this the active cases in the national capital rose to 10,901. The positivity rate stood at 0.30%, according to the official statement.
At least 128 people tested positive for the novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours in Delhi, according to the official data. With this the active cases in the national capital rose to 10,901. The positivity rate stood at 0.30%, according to the official statement.
At least 42,242 tests — 31,234 RT-PCR tests and 11,008 rapid antigen tests — conducted the previous day, the Delhi government said.
At least 42,242 tests — 31,234 RT-PCR tests and 11,008 rapid antigen tests — conducted the previous day, the Delhi government said.
The number of people under home isolation as on Monday was 471, it said.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.