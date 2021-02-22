Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Delhi: 128 fresh COVID-19 cases reported in last 24 hours
COVID-19 in Delhi

Delhi: 128 fresh COVID-19 cases reported in last 24 hours

1 min read . 05:11 PM IST Staff Writer

  • At least 128 people tested positive for the novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours in Delhi, according to the official data

At least 128 people tested positive for the novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours in Delhi, according to the official data. With this the active cases in the national capital rose to 10,901. The positivity rate stood at 0.30%, according to the official statement.

At least 128 people tested positive for the novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours in Delhi, according to the official data. With this the active cases in the national capital rose to 10,901. The positivity rate stood at 0.30%, according to the official statement.

At least 42,242 tests — 31,234 RT-PCR tests and 11,008 rapid antigen tests — conducted the previous day, the Delhi government said.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

India bracing up for the second wave of Covid-19 pandemic

3 min read . 06:51 PM IST

Moderate inflation provides room to support growth: MPC minutes

1 min read . 06:39 PM IST

Investors lose 3.7 lakh crore as Sensex falls 1,145 points

1 min read . 06:31 PM IST

Italian ambassador killed in Congo while in UN convoy

3 min read . 06:17 PM IST

At least 42,242 tests — 31,234 RT-PCR tests and 11,008 rapid antigen tests — conducted the previous day, the Delhi government said.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

India bracing up for the second wave of Covid-19 pandemic

3 min read . 06:51 PM IST

Moderate inflation provides room to support growth: MPC minutes

1 min read . 06:39 PM IST

Investors lose 3.7 lakh crore as Sensex falls 1,145 points

1 min read . 06:31 PM IST

Italian ambassador killed in Congo while in UN convoy

3 min read . 06:17 PM IST
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

The number of people under home isolation as on Monday was 471, it said.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.