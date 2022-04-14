Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Delhi: 13 injured after gas cylinder explosion in Jamia area

Delhi: 13 injured after gas cylinder explosion in Jamia area

Earlier in the day, a major fire had broken out in Delhi's Punjabi Bagh
14 Apr 2022

  • Fire tenders were rushed to the spot
  • The injured have been admitted to the Holy Family Hospital

As many as 13 people were injured after a gas cylinder exploded at a fast-food restaurant in the Jamia area of South East Delhi on Thursday, said fire officials. 

The injured have been admitted to the Holy Family Hospital and the fire has been completely extinguished. 

Earlier in the day, a massive fire broke out at a restaurant in the Punjabi Bagh area. No injuries were reported. 

Three people, including a woman, were injured on Monday after a fire broke out in a shop in west Delhi as a cooking gas cylinder exploded.

Prior to this, 14 people, including six firefighters and a policeman, were injured in two incidents of fire and cylinder blasts that took place in Anand Parbat Industrial Area and Azad Market in central and north Delhi on 9 April. 

At the Azad Market, a fire broke out in a building that has many shops selling paints, tripal, and bags. The building collapsed due to the blaze. The fire engulfed the adjacent gas welding shop, where a cylinder exploded due to which five persons were injured.

