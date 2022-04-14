Delhi: 13 injured after gas cylinder explosion in Jamia area

Delhi: 13 injured after gas cylinder explosion in Jamia area1 min read . 14 Apr 2022
- Fire tenders were rushed to the spot
- The injured have been admitted to the Holy Family Hospital
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
As many as 13 people were injured after a gas cylinder exploded at a fast-food restaurant in the Jamia area of South East Delhi on Thursday, said fire officials.
As many as 13 people were injured after a gas cylinder exploded at a fast-food restaurant in the Jamia area of South East Delhi on Thursday, said fire officials.
The injured have been admitted to the Holy Family Hospital and the fire has been completely extinguished.
The injured have been admitted to the Holy Family Hospital and the fire has been completely extinguished.
Earlier in the day, a massive fire broke out at a restaurant in the Punjabi Bagh area. No injuries were reported.
Earlier in the day, a massive fire broke out at a restaurant in the Punjabi Bagh area. No injuries were reported.
Three people, including a woman, were injured on Monday after a fire broke out in a shop in west Delhi as a cooking gas cylinder exploded.
Three people, including a woman, were injured on Monday after a fire broke out in a shop in west Delhi as a cooking gas cylinder exploded.
Prior to this, 14 people, including six firefighters and a policeman, were injured in two incidents of fire and cylinder blasts that took place in Anand Parbat Industrial Area and Azad Market in central and north Delhi on 9 April.
Prior to this, 14 people, including six firefighters and a policeman, were injured in two incidents of fire and cylinder blasts that took place in Anand Parbat Industrial Area and Azad Market in central and north Delhi on 9 April.
At the Azad Market, a fire broke out in a building that has many shops selling paints, tripal, and bags. The building collapsed due to the blaze. The fire engulfed the adjacent gas welding shop, where a cylinder exploded due to which five persons were injured.
At the Azad Market, a fire broke out in a building that has many shops selling paints, tripal, and bags. The building collapsed due to the blaze. The fire engulfed the adjacent gas welding shop, where a cylinder exploded due to which five persons were injured.