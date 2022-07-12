Delhi: 14 plastic bag, packaging material mfg units get closure notice3 min read . Updated: 12 Jul 2022, 06:38 AM IST
An 'environmental compensation' of ₹1.22 crore has also been imposed on the defaulting units in Narela and Bawana industrial areas
14 units manufacturing plastic bags and packaging material that are less than the permitted thickness were on Monday issued closure notice by the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC).