Home / News / India /  Delhi: 15 Covid-19 positive patients under scanner amid Omicron concerns

The Delhi government has designated Lok Nayak hospital as a dedicated hospital to treat the new variant of coronavirus. (HT_PRINT)Premium
 Updated: 05 Dec 2021, 06:08 AM IST

  • Omicron scare: The patients' samples were sent for genome sequencing to get a confirmation if they have been infected by a new variant or not
  • Delhi has two genome sequencing labs, one in the Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences (ILBS) and another in LNJP Hospital

As many as 15 flyers who came to Delhi from "at-risk" countries have been admitted to the city's LNJP hospital. Of the 15 air travellers, nine are confirmed coronavirus patients while six have symptoms like fever, sore throat, and history of Covid-positive patient.

The report of 12 suspected patients is likely to be out today, December 5, the Delhi Health Minister had said.

The patients' samples were sent for genome sequencing to get a confirmation if they have been infected by a new variant or not. Delhi has two genome sequencing labs, one in the Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences (ILBS) and another in Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan (LNJP) Hospital.

According to the Centre, the countries designated as "at-risk" include the UK, South Africa, Brazil, Botswana, China, Mauritius, New Zealand, Zimbabwe, Singapore, Hong Kong, and Israel.

So far four cases of Omicron have been reported in India. The initial cases came from Bengaluru, Karnataka and on Saturday, Maharashtra and Gujarat also detected one case each of the new Covid-19 variant.

A 33-year-old man from Maharashtra's Kalyan-Dombivli who recently returned from South Africa has been found positive for the new Omicron variant of COVID-19. In Gujarat, a 72-year-old NRI man was found infected with the Omicron variant after he came from the "at-risk" country of Zimbabwe.

