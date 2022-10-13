Delhi: 150 kerbside EV chargers to be installed under pilot project

Delhi: 150 kerbside EV chargers to be installed under pilot project2 min read . 10:28 PM IST
Delhi government has decided to install 150 kerbside EV chargers as part of its pilot scheme
Taking the next step in boosting electric vehicles in the city, the Delhi government will soon launch a pilot project for installing 150 kerbside electric vehicle chargers on city roads.
The government has aimed to increase the number of EV chargers to 5,000 in the next three years. The pilot project was the brainchild of the Delhi government's think tank Dialogue and Development Commission (DDC). The think tank has planned to install these EV chargers on 60 PWD roadside stretches in the city.
"The pilot project being designed by the DDC in collaboration with power discoms and PWD aims to eventually install more than 5,000 kerbside EV chargers across all major Delhi roads in the next three years," said a statement released after a review meeting held on Thursday.
The Delhi government has seen a constant rise in the number of two and four-wheeler electric vehicles in the city. That's why it got more important for the government to find a viable solution for EV charging.
Kerbside EV chargers are emerging as a prime solution for charging points for Electric Vehicles across the globe. With the help of these kerbside EVs, owners would be able to charge their EVs while being parked on roadside kerbs. They can use either street light lamp posts or dedicated charging posts to do so.
With the adoption of this technology in Delhi, the capital city would set a national example for other places of using innovative solutions to provide 24x7 public access to EV charging on all major roads, DDC vice chairman Jasmine Shah told PTI.
Recently, the Delhi government achieved the target of installing 1,000 electric vehicle charging points under its single-window facility. Under this facility, EV charging points were installed in different locations keeping their utility in mind. These charging points were installed in areas like office premises, e-rickshaw parking areas, residential areas, etc. The government also spent ₹60 lakh as a subsidy for the installation of these charging points.
(With inputs from PTI)
