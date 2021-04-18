As many as 164 people were arrested for violating the protocols of the ongoing weekend curfew imposed by the Delhi administration amid Covid-19 cases reaching a record high. More than 360 cases were registered for similar offences, officials said.

"On Saturday from 8 am to 8 pm, a total of 363 FIRs have been registered and 164 people were arrested," Delhi police PRO Chinmoy Biswal said.

The weekend curfew is in force from Friday 10 pm to Monday morning.

Police said that 2,432 challans were issued to people for violations of the curfew.

In addition to this, over 1,900 people were booked for allegedly violating the night curfew.

According to data shared by the police, 72 cases were registered from 10 pm on Friday to 5 am on Saturday.

"A total of 1,950 people were booked under sections 65 (persons bound to comply with the reasonable directions of a police officer) of the Delhi Police Act, 107 (security for keeping the peace in other cases) and 151 (arrest to prevent the commission of cognizable offences) of the CrPC," Delhi police additional PRO Anil Mittal said.

Further, the police have so far issued 283 challans to people for violating Covid-19 norms, said Mittal, adding that 20 cases were registered under Epidemic Act or other laws.

The Delhi government had recently announced a seven-hour night curfew in the national capital till 30 April. People engaged in certain professions have been exempted from the curfew.

The decision was taken after the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) reviewed the Covid-19 situation in the city.

Cases in Delhi

The national capital recorded 24,375 fresh cases of Covid-19 on Friday, the highest single-day surge to date, and 167 fatalities.

The total number of cases in Delhi stands at 8,27,998 while 7,46,239 have recovered from the disease since the outbreak.





