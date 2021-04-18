The weekend curfew is in force from Friday 10 pm to Monday morning
Over 1,900 people have been booked for allegedly violating the night curfew
As many as 164 people were arrested for violating the protocols of the ongoing weekend curfew imposed by the Delhi administration amid Covid-19 cases reaching a record high. More than 360 cases were registered for similar offences, officials said.
"On Saturday from 8 am to 8 pm, a total of 363 FIRs have been registered and 164 people were arrested," Delhi police PRO Chinmoy Biswal said.
Police said that 2,432 challans were issued to people for violations of the curfew.
According to data shared by the police, 72 cases were registered from 10 pm on Friday to 5 am on Saturday.
"A total of 1,950 people were booked under sections 65 (persons bound to comply with the reasonable directions of a police officer) of the Delhi Police Act, 107 (security for keeping the peace in other cases) and 151 (arrest to prevent the commission of cognizable offences) of the CrPC," Delhi police additional PRO Anil Mittal said.
Further, the police have so far issued 283 challans to people for violating Covid-19 norms, said Mittal, adding that 20 cases were registered under Epidemic Act or other laws.