A low-intensity earthquake of magnitude 2.1 on the Richter scale hit the Punjabi Bagh area of Delhi at around 12 pm on Sunday, said the National Center for Seismology.

The epicentre of the quake is said to be 8 km northwest of the national capital.

Earthquake of Magnitude:2.1, Occurred on 20-06-2021, 12:02:01 IST, Lat: 28.67 & Long: 77.14, Depth: 7 Km ,Location: 8km NW of New Delhi, India for more information download the BhooKamp App https://t.co/le6tp5lDs9 pic.twitter.com/2K4mPg4Kq0 — National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) June 20, 2021

No immediate damage to lives or property was reported.

