Home >News >India >Delhi: 2.1 magnitude earthquake strikes Punjabi Bagh area

Delhi: 2.1 magnitude earthquake strikes Punjabi Bagh area

A working seismograph is shown
1 min read . 12:36 PM IST Livemint, Edited By Sneha

A low-intensity earthquake of magnitude 2.1 on the Richter scale hit the Punjabi Bagh area of Delhi at around 12 pm on Sunday, said the National Center for Seismology.

The epicentre of the quake is said to be 8 km northwest of the national capital.

No immediate damage to lives or property was reported.

