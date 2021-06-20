Delhi: 2.1 magnitude earthquake strikes Punjabi Bagh area

Delhi: 2.1 magnitude earthquake strikes Punjabi Bagh area1 min read . 12:36 PM IST
The epicentre of the quake is said to be 8 km northwest of the national capital
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The epicentre of the quake is said to be 8 km northwest of the national capital
A low-intensity earthquake of magnitude 2.1 on the Richter scale hit the Punjabi Bagh area of Delhi at around 12 pm on Sunday, said the National Center for Seismology.
A low-intensity earthquake of magnitude 2.1 on the Richter scale hit the Punjabi Bagh area of Delhi at around 12 pm on Sunday, said the National Center for Seismology.
The epicentre of the quake is said to be 8 km northwest of the national capital.
The epicentre of the quake is said to be 8 km northwest of the national capital.
No immediate damage to lives or property was reported.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!