Delhi: 2,683 new Covid cases take tally past 2.9 lakh; death toll reaches 5,510

New Delhi: The national capital's COVID-19 caseload rose to 2.9 lakh on Sunday with authorities reporting 2,683 new instances of the infection in a day, while 38 new fatalities during the same period took the death toll in the city to 5,510.

This was the third day in a row that the city reported less than 3,000 new cases. Authorities reported 2,258 new cases on Saturday and 2,920 on Friday.

This was the third day in a row that the city reported less than 3,000 new cases. Authorities reported 2,258 new cases on Saturday and 2,920 on Friday.

Delhi reported 38 deaths on Sunday. The fatality count was 34 on Saturday, the lowest since September 25 when 24 deaths were recorded.

Forty-eight deaths were reported on September 29, the highest in a day since July 16, when the city reported 58 deaths.

The cumulative coronavirus caseload rose to 2,90,613 lakh with 2,683 more people contracting the viral disease. The death toll stands at 5,510, according to the Delhi government's health bulletin.

The capital reported 3,037 cases on Thursday, 3,390 on Wednesday, 3,227 on Tuesday and 1,984 on Monday.

Of the total cases reported in Delhi so far, 2,60,350 have either recovered, been discharged or migrated out.

As many as 50,832 tests were conducted to detect COVID-19 infection on Saturday, of which 8,963 were RTPCR/CBNAAT/TrueNat tests and 41,869 rapid antigen tests.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.