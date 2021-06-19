Delhi on Saturday received a fresh stock of 1,67,000 Covishield vaccine doses for people in the 18-44 age group, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Atishi said in a statement.

With this new stock, the national capital's Covid vaccine stock has gone up to 2,95,000 for the 18-45 age group as of June 19, she added.

Besides, Delhi has also received 37,000 doses of indigenous vaccine Covaxin on Saturday.

"We have seen that the speed of the vaccination drive goes up with the availability of vaccines for the 18-44 age group, and goes down as soon as they are on the verge of running out of stock. Here, we are happy to share that Delhi on Friday received 1,67,000 Covishield doses for the age group," said Atishi.

Urging more youngsters to get vaccinated, Atishi said the present stock of Covishield and Covaxin doses would last for 14 and two days, respectively.

"The present stock of Covishield and Covaxin doses would last for 14 and two days, respectively. So we urge more youngsters to book their slot on the CoWin app and get themselves inoculated," Atishi said in a statement.

She further informed that there are almost 8,50,000 Covid doses for the 45 plus age group in Delhi, of which 7,65,000 are Covishield and 80,000 Covaxin.

"While the Covaxin stock is good enough to last for six days, the Covishield stock would last for another 58 days," she said.

On Friday, a total of 77,605 coronavirus vaccine doses were administered in Delhi, out of which 62,230 were first doses and 15,375 received second doses.

Cumulatively, 15,52,385 people have been fully vaccinated in the national capital, as per the daily health bulletin of June 19.

Delhi recorded seven deaths due to COVID-19, the lowest since April 1, and 135 fresh cases of coronavirus infection on Saturday.

These new fatalities have pushed the death toll in the city to 24,907.

