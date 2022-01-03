Two inmates and six staff have tested positive for Covid-19 in different jails of Delhi's Tihar, prison officials said, as quoted by news agency ANI . The last positive case detected was in July 2021, officials further noted.

Meanwhile, Delhi has reported 4,099 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours taking the positivity rate in the national capital to 6.46 per cent, the state health department bulletin informed on Monday.

The active cases in the city have gone to 10,986 and the cumulative tally of the COVID-19 cases now stands at 14,58,220.

As many as 6,288 COVID-19 patients and those suspected to be positive are in home isolation in the city.

In the last 24 hours, Delhi also witnessed one COVID-related death taking the death toll to 25,100.

Meanwhile, 1,509 people recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. The recovery tally of the national capital now stands at 14,22,124.

