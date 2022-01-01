1 min read.Updated: 01 Jan 2022, 09:03 PM ISTLivemint
The Delhi Police registered 294 cases and issued 870 challans for violations of Covid-appropriate behaviour from 11 pm on Friday to 5 am on Saturday
Two liquor shops in Delhi's Seelampur area has been slapped with heavy fines of ₹10,000 and ₹20,000 for violating COVID norms, news agency ANI reported. This comes at a time when the national capital is witnessing a sudden surge in the number of daily COVID cases fueled by the Omicron variant.
Delhi reported 2,716 fresh COVID cases on Saturday, 51% higher than yesterday's tally, and the highest single-day rise since May 21.