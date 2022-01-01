Two liquor shops in Delhi's Seelampur area has been slapped with heavy fines of ₹10,000 and ₹20,000 for violating COVID norms, news agency ANI reported. This comes at a time when the national capital is witnessing a sudden surge in the number of daily COVID cases fueled by the Omicron variant.

Delhi reported 2,716 fresh COVID cases on Saturday, 51% higher than yesterday's tally, and the highest single-day rise since May 21.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police registered 294 cases and issued 870 challans for violations of Covid-appropriate behaviour from 11 pm on Friday to 5 am on Saturday, the police said

Adequate security arrangements were put in place on New Year's Eve to implement the guidelines issued by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority in view of the spread of COVID-19.

According to Delhi government data, around 5,000 violations related to Covid-appropriate behaviour were reported on Friday.

Out of the total 4,997 violations, 4,808 were related to not wearing face masks, 109 to not maintaining social distancing, and 80 to spitting in public places, the data stated.

Of the 4,808 violations related to not wearing face masks, the maximum were reported from central district (705), followed by north (690) and east (547), it said.

As many as 61 FIRs were registered for violations of Covid guidelines on Friday. However, no arrests were made. A total of ₹97,21,000 were collected in fines from the violators, it said

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.